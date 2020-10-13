New iPhone 12 UAE price and release date

After a long wait, the iPhone 12 is finally official, having just been unveiled by Apple at the company's virtual October event.

This is one of four new phones from the company – it's joined by the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 release date is set for October 23, and you'll be able to pre-order the phone this Friday on October 16. You won't be able to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini until November 6, and the phone will be out on November 13.

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 12 price will start at AED 3,399 in the US, which is over AED 500 more than the iPhone 11 range. If you're after a cheaper yet new iPhone, you may prefer the iPhone 12 mini that will start at AED 2,999.

iPhone 12 design and specs

The new iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch display size with a notch at the top of the display. It seems to be the same size notch as we've seen on recent iPhone products.

It comes in five colors, which are black, white, red, green and blue. There's an aluminum frame around the outside, and it looks to be less rounded than on recent iPhones.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed the iPhone 12 is 5G-ready, which means you'll be able to connect to the next-gen internet connectivity from your iPhone for the very first time.

It comes equipped with the A14 Bionic chipset - the same onet we've already seen confirmed for the iPad Air 4 - and it's the worlds first 5nm chipset. Apple says it'll be almost 40% more powerful than the A13 chipset in iPhone 11 range.

The iPhone 12 comes with a dual rear camera. It's a 12MP wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter with a f/2.4 aperture and a field of video of 120 degrees.

