New iPad (2020) UAE release date and pricing

Apple has announced a new entry-level iPad for 2020 at the ongoing Apple Event, which looks perfect for people who want an inexpensive and dependable slate but don't need top-end specs.

The new iPad (2020) inherits its name and size (with a 10.2-inch display) from its predecessor, making it the 8th generation of the line. With an A12 Bionic processor, along with the Neural Engine, Apple claims this is the fastest standard iPad yet. It supports the Apple Pencil, too.

It's the successor to the iPad 10.2 from 2019, sitting below the new iPad Air 4 and the iPad Pro 2020 in Apple's tablet lineup.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad (2020) starts at AED 1,349 for the WiFi-only 32GB version. Bumping up to the 128GB WiFi-only version costs AED 1,719.

The iPad (2020)'s LTE-connecting versions start at 32GB for AED 1,879 and go up to 128GB for AED 2,249

Preorders open on September 15, and it will be available to buy on Friday, September 18.

The new iPad (2020) isn't too different in design from its predecessors, with a 10.2-inch Retina display, power and lock buttons, and the accessory contacts on the side that allow users to attach a keyboard. And, yes, the Touch ID home button.

