Toshiba and T-Mobile give mobile internet

Toshiba has signed a deal with mobile operator T-Mobile to offer customers 3G capabilities in its Portégé M400 tablet PC.

As part of the deal, mobile surfers will be able to access T-Mobile's high-speed 3G/3G data networks across Europe, without the need for a separate data card.

The connection speeds have been 'significantly improved' and offer up to 1.8Mbps via HSPDA.

The Toshiba Portégé M400 features the latest Intel Centrino Core 2 Duo mobile technology running at up to 2.33GHz, hard disk space of up to 100GB, up to 4GB RAM, and Intel's 802.11 a/b/g Pro wireless network connection.

It also features integrated Bluetooth, 3 USB slots, 5-in-1 card reader, a VoIP-ready microphone, stereo speakers and a 12.1-inch TFT screen (1400 x 1050).

The Toshiba Portégé M400 is priced at £1,060 and will be available in mid-March.