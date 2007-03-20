CeBIT 2007: Acer makes mini PC for consumers

Acer is showing off the consumer-friendly version of its Veriton 1000 mini PC at the CeBIT show in Hannover. The previously-released business version of the Acer Veriton 1000 is a slimline computer aimed for space-strapped offices.

But the new consumer version is quite a different proposition. The machine has an added digital and analogue TV tuner plus 5-in-1 memory card reader.

The consumer model, the Acer Veriton L320 , will come in a variety of configurations, from Intel's Pentium 4 up to the Core 2 Duo. It will be available with up to 2GB of DDR2 memory, and up to 400GB of hard drive space. The basic graphics won't be the best for multimedia, with an integrated Intel GMA3000 chip. There is, however, 7.1-channel HD audio.

The Veriton L320 comes with Gigabit Ethernet and 802.11b/g wireless, as well as USB, FireWire and digital audio ports. The unit will ship with either a USB or wireless keyboard and mouse, and some versions will also have a remote control.

Acer could not confirm when the model would hit the UK, or its price.