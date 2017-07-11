Need a power bank? These are the best Prime Day deals to charge your phone

Sometimes you'll desperately need a portable charger while you're out and about, and Amazon Prime Day seems to be the best time to be able to buy one.

You'll need to have a subscription to Prime to be able to make the most of the deals down below though.

The Trust Urban 12,500mAh power bank usually costs £16.99 but the Prime Day deal is even cheaper at £9.81. That deal is available until 22:50 BST on July 11.

Then the Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh charger is also on sale down to £14 when it's usually £20 on Amazon. This deal is set to end at 23:15 BST, so you should hurry to be able to get it.

Perhaps the best deal for a portable charger is the price drop on the iMuto 30,000mAh. That portable charger has an RRP of £89.99, but Amazon Prime Day has dropped the price down to £30.

That deal will rise back up to the normal price at 23:30 BST so hurry to be able to get this portable charger while it's cheaper.