Need a new TV? Check out these super Samsung TV deals at Walmart

With Super Bowl LI just a few weeks away, there's no better time to up your TV game. Not only will you impress your friends with a shiny new set, but you'll also get even more kudos when you tell them how much you saved on it ... if you take advantage of these Walmart deals, that is.

The retailer has three Samsung TVs with head-turning price cuts up for grabs right now.

The first set is a Samsung 65-inch 6200 Series Full HD Smart LED TV priced at $997.99. That's a savings of $1,402, a deal that will make just about anyone exclaim, "Score!"

This wall-mountable screen features 1080p resolution and a true 16:9 aspect ratio for better viewing angles. It's got Samsung Smart TV ... smarts, letting you search for games, movies and TV shows as well as YouTube videos and other specially packaged content. Other notable features include a built-in digital tuner, two HDMI inputs, web-browsing capabilities and HD sound.

Samsung 50-inch 5200 Series Full HD Smart LED TV

Downsizing a bit is the Samsung 60-inch 6200 Series, another Full HD Smart LED TV. It's retailing for $597.99, an end zone dance-worthy savings of $1,102.

Many of the 65-inch version's features carry over to the 60-inch screen, including wall-mountability, 1080p resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, digital tuner, and dual HDMI inputs, though it also boasts DTS StudioSound. It too counts a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Finally, you can catch a Samsung 50-inch 5200 Series Full HD Smart LED TV for only $447.99. That's $752 off its normal price tag.

You'll be treated to 1080p viewing, 60Hz refresh rate, and a wide color enhancer. The 50 incher also comes with Samsung's Smart Hub and DLNA features for sharing between compatible devices.

If none of these screens are screaming at you, check out our rounds ups of the best 4K TVs and best TVs on the market. Hopefully one suits your needs, especially before game day.