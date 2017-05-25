Trending
MSI goes big with its latest gaming desktop

Go big or go home

MSI might be known for producing some of the smallest gaming desktops like the Trident 3 and VR-One Backpack PC, but at Computex 2017 it’s bringing out a big mid-tower system.

The Infinite A is part of MSI’s new gaming desktop lineup designed to for gamers who “want infinite possibilities to play the way they want” – read: space for upgrades. Through MSI, the Infinite A can be fully loaded with an Intel Core i7-7700 processor and an Nvidia GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM).

From there users can upgrade their system with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, one M.2 SSD, three additional 2.5-inch drives plus two full size hard drives. The only limiting factor seems to be a 550W power supply, which might not agree with a dual graphic card setup.

As ever the Infinite A comes with MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling 3 thermal design, which have proven to be efficient and whisper quiet in smaller rigs we've tested. The case also features a dashing circuit board design that lights up with RGB lighting.

MSI has yet to share availability details on the Infinite A, but we know configuration will run between $1,299 (about £1,000, AU$1,730) and $2,099 (about £1,620, AU$2,800).

