MSI and Gigabyte gaming laptops are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

The first Amazon Prime Day deals appear later today, and right before that, we have six deals at midnight, two of which are for high-end gaming laptops.

MSI and Gigabyte laptops are up to 23% off today until the end of July 11, when Amazon Prime Day concludes. So there's just a little time to save on these items.

What's meaningful about this deal is that MSI i7 GTX 1060 Stealth Gaming is 23% off of a normally expensive gaming laptop. It's just $1,149 today.

The same goes for the 10% off the Gigabyte i7 gaming laptops that now $1,799 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. There are three total configurations on sale.

MSI i7 GTX 1060 Stealth Gaming price and specs

MSI i7 GTX 1060 is dubbed a 'steal gaming' laptop due to its premium specs in a fairly portable design.

It has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX1060 6G GDDR5 graphics card that's VR-ready.

The GTX 1060 is paired with a quad-core Intel core i7-6700HQ with a clockspeed of 2.6GHz to 3.5Ghz, and it has 16GB DDR4 2400MHz (with two 8GB sticks) and 1TB of internal storage.

Other pre-Amazon Prime Day deals today

There are more Amazon Prime Day deals today than these two discounts on gaming laptops, and here they are in our effort to list everything on sale.

You'll find home, jewelry and furniture price cuts. They're not exactly tech, but a sign of things to come from the broad Amazon Prime Day.