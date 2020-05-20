Motorola Edge Plus releases in the UAE For AED 3,999

After launching in the US, the Motorola Edge Plus has quickly made its way to the UAE. The handset debuted today and will be sold for AED 3,999 in the UAE and available through local telcos such as du and Etisalat as well as online stores.

There aren’t any storage or RAM options and you can choose any color as long as it’s Thunder Grey.

The Motorola Edge Plus is a big deal because this is the first true flagship from the brand in years. If we remember correctly, Motorola last dipped its toes in the flagship territory with the Moto Z Force in late 2016 which was a line of modular handsets that could be enhanced with Moto Mods. The modular line is no more, and this is the new stylish Motorola Edge Plus with cutting edge features.

Key highlights of the handset include the exquisite and huge 6.7-inch curved full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Motorola Edge Plus also has a killer set of cameras. The triple sensor setup is led by a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, followed by a 16MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto with 3X optical zoom and OIS. There’s also a ToF sensor and the front camera is a 25MP sensor placed in the hole-punch.

And of course, being a flagship, the Motorola Edge Plus rocks the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 that will be fueled by a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It is also capable of 5W reverse wireless charging. The handset is equipped with 12GB of RAM and internal UFS 3.0 storage is at 256GB without any microSD card slot options.

The handset runs stock Android 10 out-of-the-box and also boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack in an age when most brands are getting rid of it.