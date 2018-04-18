Moto G6 and G6 Plus image leaks show phones in cases

The Moto G6 launch is due to take place tomorrow in Sao Paulo, Brazil and information on the new budget phone continues to leak, with the latest being a series of images showing the handset in a case.

Images from case maker Olixar appear to show the Moto G6 in all its glory, and it appears to chime with previous image leaks of the phone.

The images show what seems to be a front-facing fingerprint scanner below a large display, while round the back a single camera and flash sit in a raised disc.

Plus size

It's not just the standard Moto G6 on show here though, as pictures appearing to reveal the Moto G6 Plus have also appeared, this time with an Olixar screen protector.

The pictures don't give a huge amount away other than a bigger display for the G6 Plus and a front-facing digit reader, but it's further evidence that we'll see at least two handsets launched.

There are also rumors of a third device, dubbed the Moto G6 Play, launching alongside the two, to complete a new trio of affordable smartphones from Motorola.

We'll be reporting live from the launch in Brazil to bring you all the latest that Motorola has to offer.

Via GSMArena