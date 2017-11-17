Monster gaming laptop deal: MSI will save you $450 before Black Friday

For PC gamers already in the holiday shopping spirit, MSI and NewEgg have a sick deal for you way ahead of Black Friday.

What you're about to see is a VR-ready, ultra-portable gaming laptop for what most budget mobile gaming rigs cost.

For a limited time, MSI is selling its GS63VR Stealth Pro gaming laptop for just $1,149. That is, specifically, a $1,599 product for $300 off – with another $150 off through a rebate mail-in card.

Inside, this laptop is sporting a 15.6-inch, Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 display powered by a 6th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics with 6GB of GDDR5 memory. Backing those processors are 16GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD + 1TB hard drive combo for storage.

We've reviewed the GS63VR Stealth Pro sequel, the 7RG model, with Nvidia Max-Q graphics and a 7th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, awarding it four stars. This older model will get you a taste of that for hundreds less – just $1,149.View Deal

This is but a taste of what you're bound to see in the coming days and week leading up to Black Friday weekend. Keep it locked to TechRadar for all of the latest in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.