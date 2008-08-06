WiFi soon available on planes

Delta Air Lines wants to rewards airline passengers for sitting through some atrocious films over the years by allowing them to surf the net…mid-air!

The air line has teamed up with Aircell to offer the GoGo WiFi service throughout its entire domestic fleet, an almost unprecedented move given American Airlines and Virgin America were testing the same technology.

Why Fi?

Starting early 2009, the WiFi is going to cost you however. Be prepared to shell out £5 for a flight of three hours or less, and £6.50 for anything more.

Before you crack open the little bottle of expensive champagne at the thought of the long flight to Taiwan being punctuated by Facebook pokes and YouTube frolics, this is only available in the US.

But still, what works there generally proliferates out, so it shouldn't be long before it's commonplace on all but budget flights.