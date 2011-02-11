ViewSonic launches ViewPad V350 dual-SIM Android phone

ViewSonic has announced the ViewPad V350, a dual-SIM Android handset set to debut at Mobile World Congress 2011.

The handset runs Android 2.2 (Froyo) and is able to connect to two network services at the same time using the dual-SIM capability.

This could be handy for business users, for example, who can conduct all their business dealings on one SIM, and save the other for personal use or with a specialised overseas tariff.

Almost a treat for your eyes

It's rocking a 3.5-inch display which is an HVGA capacitive touchscreen to boot, with connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 2.1 and GPS.

There's also a 5MP camera on board with auto-focus and microSD memory expansion for storing the images and other media. There's even a front-facing camera, presumably for all your video calling needs.

The big news is that it actually looks nice! Although we can't comment on build quality, it certainly looks as though ViewSonic has taken a leaf out of HTC's design book.

No word on a UK release date or UK pricing yet, but with the device on show at Mobile World Congressnext week, we'll be bringing you a hands on ViewSonic ViewPad V350 review just as soon as we can.