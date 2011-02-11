Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire HD 2, Desire 2, Wildfire 2 specs leak

Online retailer Expansys has posted full spec sheets supposedly for the HTC Desire HD2, HTC Desire 2, HTC Wildfire 2 and Samsung Galaxy S2 ahead of Mobile World Congress.

Quite a spec haul there, but we wouldn't necessarily put money on these being the real deal.

For starters, we're fairly convinced that the HTC Wildfire and HTC Desire refreshes will be named the HTC Wildfire S and HTC Desire S, yet the retailer has them down with 2 as the suffix.

Core suspicions

Still, some sound about right; the Samsung Galaxy S2, for example, is certainly set to be a dual-core behemoth – but we're incredibly sceptical about the possibility of a dual-core HTC Desire HD2 being revealed any time soon.

So, basically, peruse these specifications at your leisure but don't be surprised if they turn out to be as real as a herd of unicorns grazing in the desert.

We'll bring you all the bona fide news of the Samsung Galaxy S2 and all the soon-to-be-announced HTC handsets from Mobile World Congress next week.

Via PocketNow and Pocket-Lint