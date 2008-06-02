Palm apps on your iPod?

StyleTap has announced its plans to release its StyleTap CrossPlatform environment for the iPhone and iPod Touch, essentially opening the door for thousands of Palm OS applications on the devices.

The company released a demo of the service back in February, running the apps on an iPod Touch. Such was the demand and interest StyleTap has decided bring a version to the platform.

Apollo syndrome?

"The iPhone is one of the hottest new mobile devices out there," said Gregory Sokoloff, CEO of StyleTap Inc. "And the response to our video has convinced us that many, many consumers, and companies, will eagerly jump at the change to buy iPhone devices if they can continue to run their must-have applications."

StyleTap believes the iPhone and iPod Touch’s specification, such as a strong processor and wide display, make it perfect for porting the apps over, essentially tapping into the strong Palm fan-base which may be willing to make the hardware jump.

The company plans to release more information, such as availability and marketing strategies, in July this year.