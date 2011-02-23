HTC ChaCha and Salsa UK release dates revealed

Online retailer Expansys has revealed the UK release date of the HTC ChaCha and HTC Salsa on its pre-order pages.

The two Facebook phones are expected to be available from 17 June, but neither handset's UK pricing has been announced by the retailer.

HTC itself said that the handsets' UK release dates would be in Q2 2011, which fits with Expansys' projected June launch date.

Silly names

Of course, HTC is quick to point out that these are not Facebook branded phones – but the two companies did work together on the handsets and both come with a branded Facebook key on the bottom front panel.

Both handsets will launch running the latest version of Android Gingerbread, with the HTC Salsa a full-touchscreen phone and the HTC ChaCha providing a physical QWERTY for your hands to dance across.

The Facebook key on the front provides instant access to the social network for those essential quick-fire status updates.

Via KnowYourMobile