Trending
Brands

China Mobile next up with Android phone?

By  

Huge market to be tapped for Google

China Mobile wants to bring Android to the region

After the hype and launch of the T-Mobile G1 in Europe and the US, attentions are now turning to Asia, a potentially huge market for the Android OS.

China Mobile, a member of the Open Handset Alliance that developed Android, was originally tipped to be releasing a handset based on the OS later this year.

But delays to the launch of Android may have forced the first Asian launch back until Q2 2009.

Kick-start

Reports have claimed that China Mobile is intending to still be the first with an Android powered handset in the region, which could kick-start a big interest in the OS in Asia.

Other members of the OHA in the region, such as Japan's NTT DoCoMo, have been less vocal about plans to release a handset based on Android, though in a tech-heavy region like Japan it can only be a matter of time before the OS surfaces there too.

See more news