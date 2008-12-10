BlackBerry Javelin/Curve 8900 finally appears

We've all been a bit confused as to when the BlackBerry Curve 8900, the long rumoured 'Javelin', might be arriving in the UK.

Well, the waiting is over as it has now been confirmed that the handset will be coming on the 20 December, just as we predicted a month ago.

The confusion reigned when The Carphone Warehouse, which will be supplying the handset as well as O2 and T-Mobile, let us know that the handset would be coming on 20 December, and then RIM said that a date hadn't been set.

Come clean

However, the problems are all sorted, and RIM has finally come clean and admitted the original date was clearly right.

So, what are you getting from the handset? Well, no 3G is a bit of a downer, but if you've read the Javelin rumours you'll probably be ready for that.

However, it has got Wi-Fi, GPS, memory card expansion and a 5.5 hour talk time thanks to the whopping 1,400mAh battery. It's also the thinnest BlackBerry with a full QWERTY keyboard, so won't make an unsightly bulge in your trousers.