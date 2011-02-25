Angry Birds and Sonic arriving for Windows Phone

Windows Phone 7 has received a huge boost with the news that some of the biggest names in mobile gaming arriving on the platform – including the mighty Angry Birds, Sonic the Hedgehog and Plants vs Zombies.

The Xbox component of Windows Phone 7 has huge amounts of potential, and the arrival of key gaming titles will provide a timely reminder that gaming is a key part of the Microsoft platform.

The titles announced included the addictive Doodle Jump, tower defence classic Plants vs Zombies, Angry Birds, geoDefense, Hydro Thuder Go and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode 1.

Flock yeah!

"Flock yeah!" blogged Microsoft's Michael Stroh. "Angry Birds, the smash-hit smartphone game, is headed for Marketplace—and that's just for starters.

"Microsoft today announced its new spring lineup of games for the phone and it includes titles that I'm sure are on many of your wish lists.

"The six games will start arriving on April 6. Even better, they're all Xbox LIVE friendly, featuring achievements, leaderboards and more."

The games were unveiled at the Spring Showcase in San Francisco and makes up part of what Microsoft is calling the 'Must Have Games program for Windows Phone'.

There's a website at http://www.xbox.com/en-US/Live/Mobile/MustHaveGames/home that gives more details about the program.