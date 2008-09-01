Android phone - some proper pics at last!

The Google Phone / HTC Dream / T-Mobile G1 (whatever you want to call it) has finally appeared with some proper pics to let you take a much better gander.

As far as we can tell, there's no banana-style kick flip to make the phone into a design oddity, so at least we can be thankful for small mercies.

Coming soon?

So...what can we gather from these pics? It's going to go to T-Mobile, likely under the G1 guise, and judging by the quality of the handset on display, should be coming within the next four months (i.e. before Christmas for those without a calendar handy).

You'd have to also assume that's a touchscreen on there, even though a slide-out QWERTY keyboard is hidden under the screen.

The amount of free and paid for applications on a phone driven by something Google has been behind (among others of course) is mind-blowing...it seems the sooner this can come out, the sooner we get a rival to the App Store.

And that can only be a good thing.