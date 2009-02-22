Teeny tiny PC makes netbooks look bloated

It's been quite a while since netbooks arrived to become the market force we know and love, so perhaps it's time for a new category in the shape of even smaller PCs?

The latest such shrunken netbook comes from South Korean firm UMID and is a 4.8-inch machine that runs either Linux or Windows XP.

Usual suspects

That tiny screen is around the same size as many popular electronic dictionaries, so it's a bit of a mystery why anyone would need a full OS on the so-called mbook anyway.

At 600,000 won (£277), the mbook isn't all that cheap, although it does have all the usual netbook components – 1.1GHz Intel Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, 32GB SSD and a six-hour battery.

There's no word on the weight yet, although the inclusion of WiBro, HSDPA, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 2.0 are all most welcome. Out soon in Korea only.