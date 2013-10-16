Lenovo debuts Miix2 tablet, timed almost right with Windows 8.1 release

Remember the 10-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Miix 10? Not many people do. It wasn't exactly the most dazzling tablet hybrid on the market earlier this summer.

However, in anticipation of Windows 8.1's launch Lenovo is releasing a successor in the form of a smaller 8-inch tab called the Miix2.

Starting at a much lower $299 about £188, AU$3130), than the first Miix's $550 (£346, AU$577) may help Lenovo get its first 8-inch Windows tab off the ground and maybe into your hands.

Worth your time?

Other than a Windows 8.1 OS, the Miix2 will have Intel's new quad-core Bay Trail Atom processor, 1280 x 800 screen and 32GB SSD storage where you can fork up $349 (about £219, AU$366) for 64GB.

The Lenovo tab will also include the full Microsoft Office Home and Student 2013, plus you can pick up a cover with a stylus pen for an extra 20 bucks (about £13, AU$21).

The Miix2 will hit the shelves later this month.

Apple is about to unleash its new iPad 5 and iPad mini 2.

Via CNET