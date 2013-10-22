iPad Air officially announced with super slim design and A7 chip

Make way - there's a new iPad in town and it's packing 64-bit architecture. Apple has finally lifted the lid on the new iPad Air, putting to rest all the months of speculation.

With a brand new name, the new iPad is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor - 7.5mm thick and 453g - with a thinner bezel to boot. It's keeping the 9.7-inch screen size though.

Read our hands on: iPad Air review

It also features an A7 processor and M7 motion coprocessor to follow in the footsteps of the iPhone 5S. It'll also see a 72x increase in graphics performance.

Feather touch

It's twice as fast than the previous generation, and eight times faster than the original iPad. It also features a 5MP isight camera capable of shooting 1080p HD video.

Apple reckons we'll get 10 hours of battery out of the new iPad, and promises the Wi-Fi will be twice as fast too.

The iPad Air is available in silver and white, space gray and black from November 1 for the starting price of $598 for the 16GB model with Wi-Fi only.