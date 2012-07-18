Intel has 20 Windows 8 tablets on the way

Intel may be facing bleaker-than-expected finances but it's far from down and out, promising 20 Atom-based Windows 8 tablets and 140 Ultrabooks are in the works.

It seems that Intel's MacBook Air-competing Ultrabook project has been quite a hit with manufacturers, at least, with 140 Ivy Bridge loaded designs currently in development.

Talking about Ultrabooks, CEO Paul Otellini said, "We are very pleased with the level of innovation and invention being brought into this category, and are now tracking over 140 Ivy Bridge-based designs in the pipeline.

"Of those, more than 40 will be touch-enabled, and a dozen will be convertibles."

Elusive

He went on to add that Intel is "confident" that Ultrabooks will hit the elusive $699 (about £500) price point in time for this Christmas.

Of Windows 8 tablets, he said, "We are also tracking more than 20 Windows 8 tablet designs based on our low-power and low-cost Clover Trail Atom SOC, in addition to a number of Core-based tablets."

