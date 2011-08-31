HTC Jetstream gets official, jets to US with LTE

HTC's much-rumoured 10-inch tablet has been officially unveiled by US network AT&T, promising 4G LTE support for the Android 3.1 slate.

Previously known as the HTC Puccini, the Jetstream comes with Honeycomb on a WXGA touchscreen.

The Jetstream also rocks a 1.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon dualcore processor, a 7300 mAh battery and a microSD card slot.

Not for us

You'll be able to put the HTC Scribe digital pen, first launched with the 7-inch HTC Flyer, to good use on the new tablet, and there are front (1.3MP) and back (8MP) cameras plus a dual-LED flash.

Well, we say you – we don't really mean you unless you live in the US. TechRadar asked HTC when and if we can expect to see the HTC Jetstream in our green and pleasant land.

It told us, "HTC Jetstream is a US only device" and did not elaborate further.

