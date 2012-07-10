FCC filing reveals new Sony Tablet S on the way

It's hard to sneak a new tablet onto the market these days, especially when such devices have to pass inspection from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Such is the case with Sony, who apparently has a new tablet on the way - although details about exactly what it might be are scarce.

According to published reports, the device in question is indeed a "Tablet Device" which has been branded with the model number SGPT1211.

The most likely candidate is a followup to Sony's Tablet S, an Android slate which didn't exactly set the world on fire when it was released back on September 11 last year.

If you don't succeed...

Even though the past tablet didn't fare well, that doesn't mean Sony isn't ready to try again.

What's more, with Windows 8 confirmed to arrive in late October, it's not hard to speculate that the sequel might even abandon Android altogether in favor of Microsoft's latest effort.

We may not have long to find out, given that the FCC appears to have already cleared this new tablet device for takeoff.

Via IntoMobile, FCC