Boxee Box iPad app launches

D-Link has announced a new iPad app for the Boxee Box media streamer, which offers the ability to organise, watch and share video content through your iPad.

The new app has been designed to make it easier to bookmark videos for watching later on your iPad, TV or computer.

The app also allows you to send media through the iPad to your TV, with the app's Watch on Boxee tab.

You can also flip-reverse this and stream content from your Boxee Box on to the iPad through the My Media tab. Some magic behind the scenes means that you don't have to convert the files either as this is all done automatically by the app.

New integration

"Working together to bring Boxee Box users this new integration reinforces our commitment to ensuring devices in the home should be all talking to one another – whether it's a router, storage, a camera, a phone, a Boxee Box or an iPad," said Kevin Wen, President of D-Link Europe, about the app.

"No other software platform allows for this level of interactivity, and the experience continues to set the benchmark for what Internet TV should be."

Boxee Box's firmware has also had an update, which brings experimental AirPlay support and OS X Lion compatibility.