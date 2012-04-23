Apple trying to ban Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 again

Apple is flexing its legal power in yet another showdown with arch-rival Samsung over sales of the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in Germany.

This isn't the first time Apple has gone after the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, with a previous case in Germany which led to Samsung modifying the tablet and another in Australia.

And it's the modified tablet (known as the Galaxy Tab 10.1N) which has now got Apple's back up, leading it to seek an injunction against sales of the tablet in Germany.

In February Apple went to a regional court in Germany to try and get the Galaxy Tab 10.1N banned, but the court ruled in favour of Samsung.

It is that ruling that Apple is now appealing against, and it has a hearing on June 5 in the higher regional court in Düsseldorf to make its case.

Samsung changed the bezel, location of speaker grills and name of the original Galaxy Tab 10.1 in its attempt to avoid the injunction in Germany, but it looks like Apple's army of lawyers have something to say about that on June 5.

From MacWorld