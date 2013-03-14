Apple patents wireless charging through iPad Smart Covers

A new patent shows that Samsung isn't the only one with an interest in wireless charging – Apple might be looking to put the feature into its future iPad Smart Covers too.

Apple's patent details a way of incorporating "integrated inductive charging in [a] protective cover", using the same magnetic attachments and auto-wake sensors that the existing Smart Covers do.

The proposed design also contains an inductive charging coil which transmits power to the iPad as well as the case containing a battery itself.

It also means that the iPad would itself need wireless charging equipment installed, so we don't expect the cases will be backwards compatible if they do surface.

U-turn

Apple's Phil Schiller previous said that he didn't think much of wireless charging, given that the charging device would itself need to be juiced up at a wall at some point. But this patent shows that Apple is looking at new ways to approach the concept - and it's not the first inkling we've had that Apple is going to bring wireless charging to the iPad 5 or iPhone 6.

Samsung is said to be using inductive charging in the Galaxy S4, though we'll know in a few hours whether or not that turns out to be true.

Via AppleInsider