Android on TouchPad port is underway

A developer collective is hoping to build a version of Android that will run on the HP TouchPad.

HP may have lost all hope in the WebOS running slate, but stock-clearing price cuts have seen it leap up the tablet charts and the newly christened Touchdroid team has a plan to Android it up.

The RootzWiki-based collective will build with Gingerbread (Android 2.3) and aim to keep the project "as open as possible".

Gingerbread house

Once they've created a stable Gingerbread beta for the TouchPad, the team will begin working on a Honeycomb (Android 3.0) port, the version of Android that is optimised for tablet use.

"We're planning on having a screen based button system similar to Honeycomb within Gingerbread," explains Thomas Sohmers, one of the developers behind the project.

The developer group will report back on its progress over at RootzWiki, and is also open to donations via PayPal in case it ends up bricking its TouchPad or needs to take one of the tablets apart to tinker with its innards.

From RootzWiki