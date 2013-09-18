2013 Nexus 7 with LTE lands on Australian Google Play store

Aussies awaiting the launch of the 4G-ready iteration of the new, 2013 Google Nexus 7 tablet can finally whip out the credit card and snap up the speedier version.

Following last week's launch in its US homeland, Google has extended the availability of the LTE-toting, 7-inch slate to a whole range of countries, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, Korea and Spain and, of course, Australia.

The 4G version is only available with 32GB of storage for $439 via the Google Play store and arrives unlocked, enabling it to be paired with all of Australia's current LTE networks.

Google is also promising speedy shipping within 1-2 business days.

Options

Naturally, the device boasts dual-band Wi-Fi and 3G connectivity, meaning there's plenty of options for those who aren't seeking to sign up for a 4G contract just yet.

The Wi-Fi-only version of the 2013 Nexus 7, made by ASUS, was launched by Google in late July before it was released via Australian retail channels last month.

It brings a 1920 x 1200 HD, 1080p display (with 323 ppi), a 1.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean out of the box.