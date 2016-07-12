The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

We're keen to track down the best deals on Amazon Prime Day this week and we've already found some great laptop deals and sweet offers on 2-in-1 tablet convertibles for those eager to explore the combination of tablet and keyboard, or prestige items like the Surface Pro 4 and Surface 3.

The latest offers are listed below and we'll add in a selection of deals from other retailers looking to cash-in on the buzz around Amazon Prime Day - an event we're hoping will become a summer deals bonanza akin to Black Friday.

Not a Prime member yet? Don't worry, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime which you can use to take part in the Amazon Prime Day event, and as long as you cancel your Amazon Prime account before the trial expires, you won't be billed.

Laptop Prime Day deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch Tablet with Pen and keyboard. Intel The ultimate in 2-in-1 technology and considered by many as a fine replacement to the world of laptops. Specs include a Core i5-6300U 2.2 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Integrated Graphics and Windows 10 Pro. Available in black, red, teal and blue. Was £960. Now £750.

View this deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 £750 at Amazon.

Microsoft Surface 3 10.8-inch tablet with Type cover. If the Surface Pro 4 is a bit large or too expensive for your needs, you'd do well to take a look at the Surface 3. Specs include an Intel Atom Z8700 1.6 GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Integrated Graphics and Windows 10. Available in red, black and blue. Was £644. Now £450.

View this deal: Microsoft Surface 3 £450 at Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad 100 15.6-inch Laptop. If you prefer the traditional laptop experience, this Lenovo Ideapad packs lots of respectable specs for a small £330 fee. The Intel Core i5-5200U processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB storage should be more than enough for your day-to-day needs. Was £420. Now £330.

View this deal: Lenovo Ideapad 100 £330 at Amazon.

Lenovo N22 11.6-inch HD Chromebook Laptop. If you're growing weary of Windows' increasingly frustrating 'innovations' but love Chrome and Google's operating systems and apps, this will fit nicely. It's cheap, but solidly built, has a waterproof keyboard and won't harass you about upgrading to Windows 10. Ever. Was £160. Now £100.

View this deal: Lenovo N22 Chromebook £100 at Amazon.

John Lewis: Save £150 on the Lenovo Ideapad 500 laptop with Core i7 CPU, 8GB memory and 1TB storage and get it for £499.95. This is not a cheap laptop - it's a great price on an awesome laptop.

John Lewis: Lenovo Yoga convertible laptop. It's one of Amazon's deals of the day available only to Prime members. Get it at John Lewis for the same price - £345.95.

ebuyer: You can now get a £30 discount on the HP 250 G4 Laptop with 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, windows 10 and an i3 processor. Take a look at ebuyer.

Stay tuned, we'll add more Prime Day deals as they appear over the course of the day.