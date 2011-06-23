Samsung Series 5 Google Chromebook hits the UK on Friday

The Samsung Series 5 Chromebook, the first laptop to come running the Google Chrome OS, will go on sale in the UK this Friday 24 June.

The web-optimised notebook, boasting a 10-second start-up time and 8.5 hours of browsing battery life, will cost £349 for the WiFi-only version and £399 for the 3G-enabled model.

The super-slim (0.79cm), lightweight (1.49kg) Series 5 Chomebook comes with just 16GB of memory as it relies on cloud storage and web-based applications, negating the need for lots of storage space.

Full-sized

Samsung says the 12.1-inch devices has a full-sized keyboard which comes complete with a host of web-enabled keys, including a dedicated search key.

There's also a 4-in-1 card-reader on-board, an oversized multi-touch trackpad, two USB ports, a HD webcam and it's powered by an Intel Atom Core-Duo processor.

The confirmed release date is great news for tech fans eager to get their first look at the Chrome OS.

Both devices have been listed for pre-order since earlier this month, with Amazon touting 1st July and 1st August on-sale dates.

