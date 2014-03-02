Samsung really likes that faux leather finish, may bring it to next Chromebook

Samsung's next Google Chromebook notebook could feature the same faux-leather rear casing as some of the company's other recent mobile devices, according to a newly leaked photo.

That man @evleaks has been at it again, posting a purported snap of the casing (during the making of which, no cows were harmed), adorned with a Google Chrome logo.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: "Samsung's Galaxy Note 3 design language marches on."

As well as the Galaxy Note 3, the soft-touch casing was also a feature on the company's recent Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Tab Pro releases, which arrived at CES 2014.

Chromebook explosion

It seems Samsung is pretty smitten with the design style, while users don't seem that enthralled with Samsung's choices.

Either way, it looks like it's here to stay and it'll be interesting to see how it works on a laptop.

Samsung's Chromebooks have certainly played a part in spearheading the Google-powered laptop explosion, so we're interested to see what the company has in store for the next instalment.

What are your thoughts on Samsung's preferred design nomenclature? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.