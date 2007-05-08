Lenovo releases latest-gen Centrino notebooks

Chinese notebook manufacturer Lenovo has released some new notebooks to coincide with Intel's official announcement of its latest version of Centrino.

The ThinkPad T61 and R61 use the Centrino Pro and Centrino Duo platforms respectively. Both have 14.1-inch widescreens and Lenovo's new 'Top Cover' roll cage to add to the already legendary ThinkPad durability.

Also released is the Lenovo 3000 N200. The 15.4-inch widescreen adds the option of including one of Nvidia's latest mobile graphics chips - also announced today .

Lenovo's new 'Top Cover' roll cage is honeycomb-shaped. It's designed to reduce stress on the LCD by an average of 25 per cent when involved in drop tests, in comparison to previous ThinkPad generations. Lenovo prides itself on the durability of the ex-IBM ThinkPad line. There's also an Active Protection System to act in case the notebook is dropped, as well as a shock-mounted hard drive.

The ThinkPad T61 and R61 14.1-inch notebooks start at approximately £1,020 and £680, respectively. The lines will be available from the middle of the month.