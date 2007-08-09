Has firm behind shoplaptop.co.uk gone bust?

News has reached us that the firm behind shoplaptop.co.uk and shopacer.co.uk has gone into liquidation. A shopacer.co.uk representative told Tech.co.uk on the phone that the company, CET Europe , had "ceased trading" when we called up posing as a customer with an unfulfilled order. A subsequent phone call to the web sales line wasn't answered in the 15 minutes we waited.

The company is an Acer Premier Partner and, according to a 2004 forum post by MD Gary Gough, was "the largest sole e-tailer of Acer products in the UK and Europe".

In responding to a put-out customer at the time of the posting, Gough said: "Whilst I'd be a fool to think mistakes aren't made, I can certainly say that all customers are treated with respect and all emails and calls are answered".