Hannspree unveils Hannsnote netbook

Hannspree has jumped onto the netbook bandwagon, unveiling its 10 inch Hannsnote.

While Hannspree are best known for their novelty televisions, the company's first foray into low-cost laptops is anything but novelty.

In fact it conforms exactly to what you would expect from a netbook.

Features

The Hannsnote has 1024x600 display, Ethernet, Draft-N Wi-Fi and Blutooth connectivity and runs on Intel's 1.6Ghz Atom processor.

A gig of RAM, 1.3MP webcam and a 160GB HD are also thrown in to the device, which will be available in black or white.

The Hannspree will be available in June, with a price of £289.