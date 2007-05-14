Fujitsu's 250GB 2.5-inch drive coming soon

Fujitsu announced the world's first 2.5-inch 160GB hard disk drive back in March. Now it's developing a new MHY2 BH range of drives with capacities of up to 250GB, the company announced today.

The MHY2 BH series will offer the 250GB storage capacity in a 9.5mm-thin profile.

There was no information on how fast the drives will spin. But Fujitsu said the drives will produce 1.9W of power when writing data.

The MHY2 BH series will be available in the second quarter of 2007 for consumer electronics devices and notebook computers.

Fujitsu announced last month that it was ending its development of 1.8-inch hard disk drives to focus on flash solid state disks.