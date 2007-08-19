You're not too late to bag a free laptop

Trending
Orange/PC World deal ends, but AOL still going with offer

PC World and Orange broadband have ended their free laptop deal as swiftly as it began. Last month, the store offered a free laptop worth £300 (or a rebate on a more expensive model) if customers signed up to Orange broadband for two years.

AOL UK then launched a similar deal through the Carphone Warehouse - its parent company. It now says on the PC World site: "we're sorry, this deal has now ended". It's possible that the deal was more successful than PC World imagined, or that there were only a designated number of laptops available under the offer. We've asked PC World for comment on the move.

