Apple kicks off production of Retina MacBook Air

Apple's eagerly anticipated 12-inch MacBook Air with Retina display is on its way down the production line and might even hit Apple Store shelves by April.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, the new line of MacBook Air laptops have already entered mass production and are being stockpiled ahead of a release in Q2 2015, which is where the extra speculation gets underway.

Apple Insider speculates that the refreshed MacBook Air will be debuted at the Worldwide Developers Conference that is slated to kick off in June. However, other industry sites wonder if the new laptop will launch with the Apple Watch, which is expected to be outed at the Apple event scheduled for next week.

USB Type-C included?

There have been a steady stream of rumors on the new MacBook Air in recent weeks and top of the bill is the addition of a Retina display that brings it in line with the remainder of the Apple computer lineup.

Further to this there are expected to be new speakers plus an updated keyboard and trackpad, and there are even rumors Apple will do away with standard features like USB ports, the microSD slot, Thunderbolt and MagSafe ports in favor of a headphone jack and USB Type-C connector.

