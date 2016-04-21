Acer Chromebook 14 for Work looks like it can play hard, too

If you have a Chromebook, chances are it's an Acer. Everyone, including Acer, knows that. But something for the office? That's where the Chromebook 14 for Work comes in.

This is Acer's first Chromebook compliant with Chrome for Work initiative and the fastest Chromebook on the market by its maker's claim, featuring an Intel Core i3 and i5 processors coupled with a 1080p Full HD screen.

Acer also touts that this Chromebook is Incredibly durable, as the world's first laptop with a Corning Gorilla Glass case. The tough exterior is also customizable with unique lid designs behind the glass. With a spill-resistant keyboard, this Chromebook has been drop-tested up to 48 inches and, according to Acer, adheres to the military standard (MIL-STND 810G).

That sounds like a kid-ready laptop if there ever was one. Oh, and it's also said to boast 12 hours of battery life.

Acer has confirmed that the Chromebook 14 for Work is heading to the US and UK in May and will start at $349 and £196 respectively, with pricing for various configurations available online.