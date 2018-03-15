Cheap laptops 2018: the 10 best budget laptops that (very little) money can buy

Your experience likely suggests that buying a new laptop isn’t cheap. However, we’re here to tell you that it can be. As much as we appreciate the idea of AMD Ryzen graphics or Intel Core i9 processors built into our devices, those bells and whistles are frankly unnecessary additions in a world where most of us only use our personal computers for web browsing. If you’re like us, then the best cheap laptops will be more than sufficient for getting you through your daily routine of both work and leisure.

All starting at under $500 (about £358, AU$639), there’s a fair share of Chromebooks on our list of the best cheap laptops, as you might expect. What you might not have seen coming is that we’ve included a diverse selection of Windows 10 devices as well. What’s more, the lot of these machines boast hybrid form factors, delivering the best facets of a laptop and a tablet. When Steve Jobs scoffed at the idea of the stylus, he hadn’t yet seen how wildly popular 2-in-1 laptops would truly be.

That said, the laptops we’ve put together on this list range in style, performance and function. That’s why we’ve gone hands-on with every clamshell notebook we could find for an ultra-low price to determine which of these models bear sincere affordability without compromise. For those looking to save their tax returns rather than spend them, you can take solace knowing that the following arrangement of recommendations comes from a place of thorough testing and comprehensive reflection.

Acer Swift 3

The bigger, better value proposition

CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) ComfyView IPS | Storage: 128GB – 256GB SSD

Powerful for the price

Stellar battery life

Boring looks

Down-firing speakers

Here we have one of the few budget laptops with a processor nearly equivalent to the MacBook Pro, that is, if you opt for the Intel Core i5 configuration. The best part? It’s roughly half the cost of its Apple-branded rival. Now given that it sells at a range of different prices, the Acer Swift 3 can be an obtuse purchase, but lucky for you, the midrange model will get you by just fine.

Read the full review: Acer Swift 3

Acer Switch 3

Spiritual successor to the Surface 3

CPU: Intel Pentium Quad Core N4200 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 505 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.2-inch (1920 x 1200) IPS LCD | Storage: 64GB

Excellent build quality

Great screen

Tricky hinged stand

No good for games

Hear ye, the Acer Switch 3 is a feat to behold. This cheap laptop uses a low-power, albeit astoundingly efficient, Intel Pentium processor. However, internal specs are the least of its appeal. No, that honor goes to the Acer Switch 3’s novel ability to detach its screen from its keyboard. That only scratches the ‘surface’ of the inspiration it’s taken from Microsoft’s hardware too.

Read the full review: Acer Switch 3

Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

Small, portable and flexible

CPU: Intel Atom x5-Z8350 | Graphics: Integrated Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch HD (1,280 x 800) LED touch display | Storage: 64GB

Tablet and laptop in one

Sizable hard drive

Tiny size could be tough

Its name is alphabet soup to the average reader, but then again this convertible laptop has always been about function over form. For one minuscule transaction, you’re getting a tablet equipped with an included keyboard and even a fingerprint scanner for more secure logins. Along with reliable performance and a magnesium-alloy chassis, it’s built to last.

Read the full review: Asus Transformer Mini T102HA

Samsung Chromebook Pro

First in a new generation of Chromebooks

CPU: 0.99Ghz Intel Core m3-6Y30 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 12.3-inch, QHD (2,400 x 1,600) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Stunning, vivid screen

Stylus support on Chrome OS

Cramped keyboard

Weak speakers

With Android apps now supported on every new Chromebook released, it only makes sense to craft a Chromebook with a 12.3-inch QHD touch display, with a 360-degree hinge and pen support to boot. The Samsung Chromebook Pro may have a keyboard that’s a bit too compact for comfort, but it more than makes up for it, going as far as to master pen input on the first try.

Read the full review: Samsung Chromebook Pro

This product is only available in the US as of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Asus Chromebook Flip.

Acer Chromebook 15

Battery life like no other

CPU: 1.5GHz Intel Celeron 3205U | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 15.59-inch, HD (1,920 x 1,080) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB SSD

Stunning battery life

Attractive, fanless design

Trackpad feels clunky

While it may be outclassed by the Pixelbook and the Samsung Chromebook in terms of sheer power, the Acer Chromebook 15 can still pack a wallop while providing battery life that is frankly out of this world. It’s rare that a laptop can truly provide all-day battery, but in our independent battery tests, Acer’s Chromebook lasted an astonishing 17 hours – on top of providing enough power to get your work done online. If you’re looking for a 15 inch Chromebook that will give you the most bang for your buck, look no further.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 15

Lenovo Yoga Book (Windows 10)

The netbook of the future – the ultra netbook?

CPU: 1.44GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 10.1-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 resolution), IPS touchscreen | Storage: 64GB flash storage (plus 128GB with microSD)

Insanely thin and light

Keyboard surprisingly accurate

Woefully underpowered

Dated microUSB port

The Lenovo Yoga Book, and the Windows 10 version of it in particular, is the sort of futuristic fodder you would find in an episode of Black Mirror. It has a keyboard that doubles as a Wacom touch panel and, best of all, it’s cheap as hell. Now, of course, that comes with the caveat of a weak Intel Atom processor, but the rest of the Lenovo Yoga Book should go down in the history books.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Book

Acer Chromebook 14

Meet the anti-MacBook Air

CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display | Storage: 32GB SSD

Top-notch build quality

Solid keyboard and touchpad

Full HD display

Flaky HD video playback

With its slick lines and a slim silhouette, the Acer Chromebook 14 makes for a subtle, snazzy laptop. Although its display isn't the most attractive we've seen, it’s still acceptable for full HD. On top of that, the keyboard and trackpad adhere to the principle of ‘it just works.’ The battery life is satisfactory as well despite falling a bit south of Acer's 12-hour claim in real-world use.

Read the full review: Acer Chromebook 14

This product is only available in the US and UK as of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Samsung Chromebook Pro.

HP Pavilion 15

The de facto learning laptop lives on

CPU: AMD dual-core A9 APU – Intel Core i7 | Graphics: AMD Radeon R5 – Nvidia GTX 1050 | RAM: 6GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1,366 x 768) – FHD (1,920 x 1,080); touch optional | Storage: 512GB SSD – 1TB HDD

Thinner and lighter

Tons of options

Shallow, squishy keyboard

Frankly, this is a broke college student’s laptop , so as long as you go in with that in mind, you won’t be disappointed with the HP Pavilion 15. Possessing all the power you’ll need to get you through the semester, this laptop bears all of the essentials for an affordable price, so that you can save the rest of your cash for the crushing financial aid debt yet to come.

Read our hands-on review: HP Pavilion 15

Dell Inspiron 11 3000

Colorful can be cheap, too

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare LED-backlit display | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Lots of color choice

AC Wi-Fi

Barely HD screen

For those who like their laptops as colorful as they are affordable, the Dell Inspiron 11 3000 is a no-brainer. Although some users might find that it’s 11.6-inch display is too small, we would argue that this budget laptop is the perfect fit for your portable workspace. Plus, its bright and vibrant color scheme is loud enough that no one on your flight will confuse it for their own.

Lenovo IdeaPad 110s

A simple and reliable laptop

CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 2GB | Screen: 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) anti-glare | Storage: 32GB

Full SD card slot

AC Wi-Fi

Barely HD screen

The Lenovo IdeaPad 110s isn’t the company’s most high-end model of its signature laptop, but it does sport one of the most recognizable designs in all of computing. Even if the screen is only 11.6-inches small with a resolution hardly a step up from a 15-year-old TV, you can at least take solace in the fact that it is anti-glare. That goes without mentioning the port lineup, which accounts for everyone’s tastes.

HP Stream 14

Big and colorful for cheap

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 14-inch HD (1,366 x 768) SVA BrightView WLED-backlit | Storage: 32GB eMMC

Larger than most budget options

Free 25GB of Dropbox for 1 year

Barely HD screen

With a starting price of just above 200 large, the HP Stream 14 is a fine value for those seeking a strong if basic web browsing machine. It's cheaper than even some Chromebooks while offering a bigger screen and the fullness of Windows 10. Other 15-inchers lack the ergonomics and aesthetics of HP’s cheapest Windows laptop yet.

Want to see more cheap laptop deals? Check out our US, UK and Australian guides.

Watch the video below for the top 7 things to consider when buying a laptop.

Gabe Carey has also contributed to this article