HP announces touchscreen Android SlateBook Tegra-powered laptop

HP has officially announced its first laptop running Android in the form of the previously rumoured 14-inch SlateBook PC.

The black-and-yellow coloured machine will arrive in August with an Nvidia Tegra 4 processor, which can handle 4K playback a la the firm's Android tablets, and 2GB of RAM.

The 14-inch display rocks 1920 x 1080 HD touchscreen display, a battery life of up to 9 hours and come in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models.

The Slatebook will run a forked version of Android with HP's custom UI but will have full access to the Google Play store, with apps stretching across the full 14-inches without too much trouble.

Chromebook rival?

The Slatebook will answer the growing demand for Android on laptops, according to HP, and will rival Google's own range of Chromebooks, running the Chrome OS.

While the Chromebooks will perhaps offer a better web browsing experience, the Android powered laptops have access to a much wider range of apps at their disposal.

The HP SlateBook PC will cost $399 (around £238, AU$428).

Via 9to5Google