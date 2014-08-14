Four in 10 don't use security software on devices

UKs National Crime Agency (NCA) enlisted popular listicle site Buzzfeed to disseminate new data on how badly internet savvy adults in the UK are at protecting themselves.

According to the National Cyber Security tracker, nearly two in five adults (living in the UK and going online) don't "always install security software on new computers and mobiles" (or as the infographics put it, occasionally don't install security software).

The use of words like "always", "least likely" and "occasionally" in the descriptions however should be taken with a pinch of salt as they subjectively assess a number of complex scenarios.

For example, 40% of users "occasionally" do not download the latest software updates straight to their computers, a proportion that rises to 56% on smartphones. Nearly one fifth of smartphone users "occasionally" download unknown files and/or web links, a fraction that reaches almost a quarter on the desktop.

The NCA was also provided with details of what happened after the attacker penetrated the victim's computer. More than two-fifths suffered an online issue, some lost pictures and files, had issues with their shopping, credit card details stolen, personal information accessed without permission and one out of 100 "suffered damage to their reputation".