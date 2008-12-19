Dell launching super-slim Adamo laptop

If you are a 'PC person' (and apologies to refer to Microsoft's rather annoying recent ad campaign) then you will be happy to hear that Dell is prepping a super skinny laptop for release in February 2009.

A Dell spokesperson told TechRadar this morning that they don't comment on rumour or speculation. But when that rumour and speculation source is none other than the New York Times, you can pretty much take it as read that it is happening.

The MacBook Air rival will be launched under the Adamo brand with the requisite teaser site to accompany the launch. Well, that is of course if the rumour and speculation coming out of the pages of the US's most reliable print newspaper are to be believed. (Hint: they are.)

Goodbye clunky

Dell's VP of Consumer Sales and Marketing told the New York Times: 'I think we need to get some iconic products out there, so people associate Dell's brand with other things. Namely, that's goodbye to clunky, and hello to sleek.'

The New York Times speculates that Dell could 'shave $400 off the MacBook Air price' and Engadget predicts a black and silver colour scheme and a February 2009 launch for 'the world's thinnest laptop'.

No pics as yet, so enjoy the teaser, if you are very bored.