Missed yesterday’s Nintendo Switch deal on Amazon AU? There’s another today

Amazon Australia’s Prime Day sales have offered up some real tech treats for us over the last 24 hours, but for those chasing a cheap Nintendo Switch, the 'Lightning' deal that was on offer yesterday really lived up to its name – it only lasted 50 seconds before the allocated stock was exhausted.

If you missed out don't fret, as Amazon's announced that you'll get another chance to score Nintendo’s latest and greatest console for the cheapest price Australia has seen it. A representative for Amazon Australia has told TechRadar that another Switch Lightning Deal will come along this afternoon — that's Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

“ Nintendo Switch was snapped up by customers in under a minute yesterday. Responding to the overwhelming customer demand, a new Nintendo Switch Lightning Deal will go live later today, allowing more members to access the great deal.”

Nintendo Switch console | was $469, sale price $TBA Nintendo’s latest console is brimming with excellent titles, from the latest Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild to Super Mario Odyssey, and it has barely seen a price drop in recent months. Grab it from Amazon’s Prime day sale and you'll likely save big time.View Deal

While we don’t have specific details on what time it will come along, we know that the first deal was for the Neon version of the console and lowered the price from its RRP of $469 to just $315, so it's likely we'll see the same saving today.

Given yesterday's sale was for the Neon version, we anticipate that the second round may be for the Switch console with Grey Joy-Cons , as Prime Day has already seen a number of different colour variations of other products be put on sale at different times.

Amazon's being coy about which version it is though, so if you want to snag one today we'd be sure to keep both colour's pages open and refreshing for your best chance!