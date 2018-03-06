Microsoft Surface Laptop officially announced for UAE

Microsoft has announced that it will start selling the Surface Laptop in the UAE from March 15 onwards.

General consumers will be able to purchase the laptop from souq.com or Sharaf DG while commercials customers can buy it directly from Microsoft. Prices for the Surface Laptop start at AED 4,199.

Although we don't have prices for exact configurations, based on US pricing, we can assume that for AED 4,199 you're getting a Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is a lower config available in the US with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and we're very much hoping that Microsoft isn't charging AED 4,199 for that.

On the higher end, the laptop can be configured with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Again, we'll have to wait to get the pricing on the highest end model.

What we do know is that all four colors will land in the UAE: Platinum, Graphite Gold, Cobalt Blue and Burgundy.

It’s also worth noting that the notebook currently comes with a free one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, along with 1TB of free storage on OneDrive.