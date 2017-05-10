Metal Gear and hundreds of games are on sale right now on the PlayStation Store

If you’re looking for a new game to play, now would be a good time to check out the PlayStation Store. It currently has hundreds of titles with big discounts (many over 70%) for you to trawl through.

The usual older sale suspects are in there including the Telltale collection and many Saints Row and Grand Theft Auto games, but there are also some much newer titles you shouldn’t miss the chance to pick up for cheaper.

The games that drew our attention most include Nier: Automata which is priced at £34.99, Final Fantasy XV for £29.99, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for £11.99 and Metal Gear Solid V for an extremely reasonable £7.99.

There really are a lot of games to look through, and it seems that they’re not all listed under the PlayStation Store’s May Savings section so it’s worth visiting PS Prices to see everything that’s currently on offer.

Don’t take too long searching, though – the sale is only running until May 25.