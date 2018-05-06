May Bank holiday sales 2018: get the best deals in our retailer roundup

May's bank holiday sales are in full swing right now and mark a great chance to get a super cheap deal on a huge range of items. We're giving you a front row seat to the bargain bonanza too, bringing you the latest offers on this very page right through the weekend.

Naturally, we'll be digging out lots of TechRadar-friendly deals on the latest tech, TVs, laptops, gaming consoles and other electronic devices. But if we spot decent offers on other items we think you might like, we'll give those a shout too. After all, you've got better things to do on over the long bank holiday weekend than trawling every retailer site's deals section, like trying to sneak the barbecue out of the shed without those rain clouds noticing.

We've had advance warning on many discounts from the big retailers, so we're in a great position to bring you the most up-to-date selection of the best offers. If you'd prefer to dig out a discounted treasure of your own, you'll find links to the big stores that are having a May bank holiday sale below with deal highlights just underneath.

The retailers below are where we've been finding the biggest and best discounts so far this weekend.

Amazon : expect discounts on a wide range but TVs especially.

expect discounts on a wide range but TVs especially. Argos : cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home.

cheaper items for your garden and lots of tech inside you home. Currys : another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more.

another huge clearance of TVs, fridges, laptops and much more. AO : going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals.

going big on cheap TVs, laptops, household appliance and electricals. B&Q : time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ?

time for a bit of home improvement or a new BBQ? John Lewis : home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot.

home, fashion and electricals with a price match to boot. Tesco Direct : toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more.

toys, electricals, appliances, outdoor items and more. Very : home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more.

home, tech, outdoors, fashion and more. eBay : expect discounts on pretty much every category.

expect discounts on pretty much every category. ebuyer : fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs/

fresh discounts on the best laptops and TVs/ Zavvi : discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays for sure

discounted games, consoles and limited edition blu-rays for sure Jessops : cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all.

cheap cameras, lenses and accessories for all. Dyson: get a discounted vacuum cleaner from the best of the best.

Our picks of the best bank holiday sales so far:

Bank holiday deals for TV

LG 43UJ630V 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Now £339 | Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £88 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Techwood 55AO6USB 55-inch Smart 4K TV | Now £359 | AO

Yes, you really can get a 55-inch 4K TV for just £359. Better yet, it's a smart TV, meaning you can enjoy watching Netflix and catch up apps like iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4. The sound and picture quality won't be as good as the pricier deals on this page, but if you just want a massive screen for a low cost then this is the cheap TV deal for you.

Hisense H50N5900 50-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £399 | AO

This is something of a bargain given you're getting a 50-inch 4K screen for under £400. Better yet, unlike some of the similarly priced TVs on this page, you're getting the all important HDR too, which is especially good news if you're into gaming.

Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K HDR Ambilight TV | Now £499 | AO

The Ambilight TV prices have been all over the price this year, but this is a great deal on this model. Amazon also has a few more discounted Ambilight models. Ambilight TVs are excellent for adding extra ambiance to your movies as colour radiates out from the sides of the TV onto nearby walls, matching the on-screen action.

LG 55SJ810V HDR SDmart 4K TV | Now £699 | Currys

If you're willing top spend a bit more on a 4K TV, you can get a really high quality model from the likes of LG. This has HDR10 along with a 200Hz screen ensuring super smooth motion and an even deeper range of colours.

Samsung QE55Q6FAMT 4K QLED HDR TV | £879 | John Lewis

That's a massive price drop from £1799 on this QLED TV from Samsung. Actually, we don't recall seeing a QLED smart TV drop under a grand for quite some time. Nice to see a five year guarantee added too.

Hisense H60NEC5600 60-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £589 | AO

An unbelievable price for a 60-inch TV with smart features and a 4K HDR display. This was our favourite TV deal of the week last week at £649, so we're super happy to see it £60 cheaper this week. No other 4K TV in this size range gets close to this incredible price. Not what you're looking for? Check out our full list of the best cheap TV deals this week.

Hisense H65N5300UK 65-inch Smart HDR 4K TV | Now £699 | Currys

A similar set to the large Hisense TV deal above, but with a screen stretching all the way to 65-inches. This model is usually £849, so this massive discount shouldn't be missed. Time to get the tape measure out at home?

The best laptop prices of the bank holiday sales

Acer Aspire 3 laptop bundle £299.99 at Argos

This is one of our favourite bank holiday deals this week. This Argos bundle includes a McAfee security package and laptop bag. The Aspire 3 itself packs 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is plenty for solid performance of standard work/school/uni tasks like document editing, web browsing and media streaming. You can get this cheap laptop in black, red or blue.

ACER CB3-131 11.6-inch Chromebook £199.97 at Currys

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a respectable 9-hour battery life. Shame about the small 16GB hard drive, but you can always expand with a portable drive or USB.

Acer Aspire 15.6-inch laptop - now £299.99 at Argos

This Acer laptop costs just under £300 at Argos. While it's not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do the job for most of your average tasks.

HP 14-bs100na laptop + McAfee Internet Security £479 at AO

For well under £500 you're getting an i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD. Need a clincher? How about a free McAfee security package? It's yours with this bank holiday special deal.

Asus VivoBook Slim S510UQ £649.99 at Amazon

At £150 less than the regular price, fans of this gorgeous VivoBook Slim from Asus may want to sit up and take noticed of this bank holiday deal. Spec includes 8GB of RAM, Full HD display, an i5 processor, a 256GB SSD and a GeForce 940MX graphics card.



Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop now £649.99 at Currys

Here's another excellent gaming laptop deal, this time from Acer and Currys. We're a lot lower than the original £999 price here and you're getting some great spec for the price. The Nitro 5 has a GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage and an i5 processor.

More great bank holiday deals

Save 49% on Express VPN and get 3 months free

If you've been considering a VPN for a while this is TechRadar's #1-rated service. Express VPN is ideal for changing your location and keeping your internet usage private. Fans of the US version of Netflix especially love this VPN. Better yet, there's a 30 day money back guarantee.

Amazon Echo Dot £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is always keen to knock money off its own devices and this is a regular favourite. The Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in in the world right now, with it's Alexa voice-assistant technology proving popular in many homes.

Google Home Mini £49 £39 at Currys

The Google Home Mini is arguably the better smart speaker right now as it's powered by Google's search engine and it syncs up nicely with your existing Google accounts too. We love how you can use the free version of Spotify too - Premium members only on Echo devices.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit £52.99 at 365games

While everyone else is still charging the original £60 Nintendo Labo price, UK gaming specialists 365games.co.uk has knocked down the price a hefty amount just one week after release. Don't forget you need a Nintendo Switch console to enjoy this new interactive toy that you and the kids can build together.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Xbox One £15.99 at CDKeys

PUBG is available at a super cheap price this weekend. Better yet, in addition to a code for the game, CDKeys.com is throwing in a free download code for Assassin's Creed: Unity.

Ni No Kuni II £31.75 at Amazon

This Studio Ghibli-flavoured JRPG from Level Five has had some great reviews this year and has been highly sought after ever since. That means most stores are still charging £40, but Amazon has broken away from the pack with this cheapest price on PS4.

Samsung Galaxy S9 | Vodafone | £250 £115 | 16GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £30pm at Mobiles.co.uk

Use £10 voucher code 10OFF to knock off the already discounted upfront cost. Need more data? Well you're in luck as Mobiles.co.uk doesn't just have the best price going for a massive 16GB of data on the Samsung Galaxy S9, but you'll find this deal is significantly cheaper than most deals offering way less data. The total cost over 24 months is £835.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | £60 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

If you'd prefer Samsung's epic-sized phaplet mobile then you've probably been waiting for a decent data deal under £1000. Well we've got a real zinger for you with 20GB on EE, the UK's fastest 4G network. £38 a month for this much data on this phone is a great deal and £60 upfront for the handset is absolutely fantastic. Total cost over 24 months is £972.

Sony Xperia XA2 and 32-inch Sony Smart TV from £20pm

This is a sweet mobile phone bundle, especially as contracts with free gifts don't seem to be as much of a thing as they used to be. Xperia XA2 contracts start from just £20 a month and you're getting a free TV too. Well worth a look if you're after a decent low cost phone.

Honor 9 Lite unlock SIM-free handset | £149 at AO.com

Even before the £50 saving, the Honor 9 Lite is a very capable budget smart phone with the looks to match. So if you're not ready for a new contract, this is a great cheap Android phone. We've rounded up the latest SIM only deals too if you need one.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal £519.99 £229 at Groupon

Looking for a great Dyson deal on one of the brands most powerful vacuum cleaners? You're in luck with this bank holiday deal as the new £229 price has come crashing down from the original £519.99. These kind of Groupon deals never last long though, so we wouldn't wait on this one for long.

Foot Locker 25% off voucher code

Use voucher code VIPDEAL25 to save 25%. This voucher code is available to use on most items at Foot Locker until May 6th. Trainers, clothes and accessories in men's, women's and kid's sections are up for a discount. You can't use it on items with an 'Excluded' sticker though.

When do the bank holiday sales start?

The next bank holiday technically starts Monday May 7th in the UK. But the deals have already been unleashed at many stores. So it might only be Saturday, but the bank holiday sales are in full swing right now.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the long weekend. The best bank holiday deals will be made available on a first come, first served basis, so don't leave it until the last minute to check out the deals - it might be too late!

If you do miss out though, there's actually another bank holiday later in the month on May 28th, so we'll be sure to bring you the best deals that weekend too.

Are the bank holiday deals usually any good?

As a taste of things to come you'll find our picks from an older Bank Holiday sale last August. These are the sort of benchmarks we're hoping for again, although we'd certainly appreciate prices going a bit lower too. Naturally prices have gone back up on most of these items since.

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS running watch £114.99 @ Amazon - was £169.99

Garmin are one of the leading brands in the world of fitness trackers and we were very tempted by this discount as the GPS-fitted trackers are usually much more expensive than the more basic models. If it drops down to £114.99 again though this bank holiday sale might just be the redemption we need after three days of bacon and beer.

Dyson V6 cordless vacuum cleaner £169.99 @ Very - save £30

Very.co.uk usually gets into the bank holiday spirit by discounting a wide range of Dyson vacuum cleaners. This cordless V6 was our pick of the bunch though and a steal at just under £170. The latest version, the V8 Absolute is closer to £500 at most stores so we're to recommend an older model considering the large savings on offer.

iPad Pro 9.7-inch 128GB £449.98 @ BT, save £100

iPad don't often get involved in mid-year sales in all honesty, but this was a grerat deal at the time, especially given it was the larger 128GB version. If you want to shop around for current deals, be sure to take a look at our regular iPad Pro deals page.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 £299 @ Currys - was £399

The £100 discount made this one of the best Android tablet deals in the UK last year and we're keeping our fingers crossed we'll see it again as we're really not keen on the regular £400 RRP, especially seeing as the S3 is out now.

Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (Spotlight bulbs) £99.99 @ BT- was £129.99

This excellent £30 saving was one of the best Philips Hue Starter Kit deals we'd ever seen seen for the colour-changing smart bulbs. These GU10, or spotlight bulbs, are generally found in modern-build kitchens or alcove lighting. This Philips Hue Starter Kit contains three bulbs and the Hue Bridge 2.0, the device to connect the bulbs to your home Wi-Fi. If you'd to know more about the full range of Hue products and the latest prices, take a look at the extensive Philips Hue deals guide on our sister site, T3.com.

Acer laptop with bag, mouse and security package £329 @ Tesco

The May bank holiday sales always come up with some decent laptop deals and we're sure to find some more next week too. This was a great price for the laptop alone, but the bundled kit made it essential for anyone needing a basic work machine. Not that you have to wait for the bank holiday for a cheap laptop as shown over on our regular laptop deals page.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge £449 @ John Lewis - includes 2 year warranty

Older-gen phones tend to get some discount love over the bank holiday sales, like this S7 last year, so we're expecting the S8 (and hopefully the S9) to get some tempting offers too.

Google Home £99 @ Currys, John Lewis, Argos - was £129

Google Home has faced stiff competition from the Amazon Echo devices, but it's arguably a better fit for you if you enjoy the Google/Android ecosystem already. Plus you can play the free version of Spotify on Google Home - Premium only on the Amazon Echo. This was a great deal last year, but we're perhaps likely to see a discount on the Google Home Mini too this weekend, especially if rival's Amazon's Echo Dot get a discount.

Nintendo Switch £259.99 @ Tesco - save £20

This year should be much better for Nintendo Switch deals as Nintendo kept running out of stock last year. The RRP has remained the same, but discounted games are included regularly now.



PS4 Pro, 90 days PS+, 4 games, £329.99 @ Tesco

PS4 Pro deals have been a bit rubbish of late, so we're hoping the May bank holiday sales gives retailers the excuse to unleash the bargain beast. The new God of War game has been smashing it in the charts lately and is one of the best-looking games on the PS4 Pro, so we'd love to see some better bundles for that.

Xbox One X pre-order £449.99 @ Argos

We were still in pre-order phase last year and the discounts have been a little slow since the Xbox One X was released. fingers crossed May is the turning point then as we'd like to see at least two newish games bundled with the console for free to be honest.

Beeline smart navigation for bikes £76.09 - was £99.99

Beeline is an innovative (and super cheap!) gadget that's essentially a basic sat nav for bicycles. Pop in your destination via the smartphone app you'll get easy to read arrow-based directions. It's super simple meaning you only need to glance at it to see which turns to make, making it easier to keep your eyes on the road and fellow road users. It's waterproof too. Simple, safe and it was over £20 cheaper than anywhere at Amazon. With the weather (hopefully) turning around soon, this could be a great excuse to dust off the bike.

Oral-B Smart Series 4000 Electric Toothbrush £37.99 @ Amazon - save £20

This was one the cheapest bank holiday deals we saw on a decent rechargeable toothbrush in the popular Philips range. It uses a two-pin plug often found in bathrooms. If you don't have that socket there are plenty of cheap adapters online to charge it in a regular three-pin socket. We're bound to see a decent electric toothbrush deal, so keep an eye on this page if you've been meaning to get a decent cheap one.

Stay tuned for the latest picks from the May bank holiday sales. We'll be adding lots of fresh items soon once the deal start rolling in.