Masters live stream: how to watch US Masters golf anywhere in the world

It's almost here, golf fans - the first major tournament of 2018. It's one of the most hotly anticipated US Masters we can remember for some years and we can tell you how to stream it live wherever in the world you are - and you won't even have to sit through any pesky commercial breaks when the action really hots up.

With Tiger Woods roaring back into contention, Bubba Watson finding his form and Rory McIlroy bidding for his first Green Jacket, we'd expect that more people than ever will be tuning in to watch the US Masters live this year.

The Masters tees off at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia this Thursday April 5, with play expected to start at 8.30am ET (5.30am PT, 1.30pm BST, 2.30pm CET), concluding on Sunday April 8.

Below, you'll find our quick and easy guide for how to watch the US Masters 2018 online from anywhere in the world, and without any commercial breaks for the climactic third and fourth rounds. Whether you're in the US, the UK, Spain, Japan or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the all the action.

Watch all the action at Masters.com: US live stream

Your initial go-to option for streaming this year's US Masters is an absolute gimme. Simply head to Masters.com, hit the 'Watch' tab and away you go. As well as having all the live action from all four days of play, it also includes footage from the practise range, the customary Par 3 Contest on Wednesday and as many highlights and interviews as you can handle.

If you're in the US, the alternative is to watch the coverage on ESPN and CBS, who are sharing the rights this year. We have more information about their timings below. And if you hate commercials, then keep reading to see how to watch rounds three and four without the ad breaks.

How to stream the Masters live online outside the US

If you discover that the footage from Masters.com is not available in your country, then don't give up hope of watching Tiger, Rory, Sergio and Dustin doing battle at Augusta. Other than by whatever means your local broadcasters are showing it, the best way to watch the Masters is to download and install a VPN. By doing so and then logging in to a US server location, you can then effectively trick Masters.com into thinking that you're located within the US. There's no other way to get such comprehensive coverage.

We've tested and rated more than 100 different VPNs, and these are our favourite three we'd recommend right now:

Watch the Masters free from commercials

Unusually, the BBC - the UK's national broadcaster - doesn't feature any commercials whatsoever. And although the breadth of its coverage has been stripped back in recent years, BBC Two has still got live coverage of rounds three and four of the US Masters 2018. That means you'll be able to enjoy uninterrupted coverage from 7.30pm BST (2.30pm ET, 11.30am PT, 8.30PM CET) on Thursday and 6.30pm BST (1.30pm ET, 12.30pm PT, 6.30pm CET) on Friday.

So you can watch the (hopefully) dramatic crescendo to the 2018 Masters without having to sit through commercial breaks. And it's super easy to do in three simple steps:

Download and install a VPN - As described above, the first mission is to get going with a VPN. ExpressVPN tops our charts of the very best VPN services you can get right now, and it lets you access the Masters on all sorts of streaming devices and gaming consoles. Connect to a UK server location - Open your chosen VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a UK location - it doesn't matter which one and it's really easy to do. Go to TVPlayer.com - TVPlayer is a free online streaming service which offers hundreds of channels - and you don't even need to sign in. Among the channels on offer is BBC Two, where the climax of the Masters will be broadcast without a single commercial break.

Want to record the US Masters and watch it later? TVPlayer will also allow you to do that too. You'll need to sign up for a paid account, but the good news there is that the site offers a 14-day free trial so no payments required!

Which countries can I stream the Masters live using a VPN?

A VPN will enable you to watch the Masters 2018 from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: US, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela and Fiji.

The US Masters 2018: your questions answered

Watch the US Masters 2018 on TV where you are If you intend to watch the US Masters from the comfort of your own sofa, it's being broadcast across the globe on the following networks: US - CBS (rounds three and four) and ESPN (Par 3 Contest and rounds one and two)

UK - Sky Sports (all four rounds) and BBC Two (rounds three and four)

Canada - TSN (all four rounds and Par 3 Contest) and CTV (rounds three and four)

Australia - The Nine Network and Fox Sports

What is the US Masters golf? If you're new to the game and are wondering what all the fuss is about, the 82nd annual US Masters is the first of golf's four major international tournaments of the year. All the world's best players will be playing - from Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, to previous winners including Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods (remember him!?) and current champion Sergio Garcia. This year’s purse is $11 million so you can be sure that everyone will be giving it their all out on the course.

When is the US Masters 2018? Officially, the US Masters 2018 kicks off on Thursday April 5 and ends after four rounds of 18 holes on Sunday April 8. The first players will tee off at 8.30am ET (5.30am PT, 1.30pm BST, 2.30pm CET) on Thursday. But the fun really kicks off at 3pm ET (12 midday PT, 8pm BST, 9pm CET) on Wednesday with the casual Par 3 Contest. It's the traditional curtain raiser, where the golfers invite family members to caddie for them and it rains hole-in-ones.